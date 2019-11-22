Five new vehicles will be joining the city’s Department of Public Works fleet and replacing aging trucks.
During their meeting of Nov. 18, councilmembers unanimously approved the purchase of three 1-ton dump trucks and two three-quarter-ton trucks with plows for a total cost of close to $183,000.
These five new trucks will replace the last of the green DPW vehicles.
“The (older) trucks have all been reviewed and comply with our replacement program,” DPW Streets and Utilities Manager Matt Wade said. “Some are well over 100,000 miles, and all five of these trucks are 18 years old. They are in significant need of being replaced.”
Wade said Preferred Ford of Grand Haven is supplying the new trucks and chassis for the vehicles for a total of $141,271.71. Monroe Truck of Owosso is building the dump boxes for the dump trucks at a cost of $28,464. Monroe Truck and Auto Accessories of Muskegon will be supplying the plows for the other two vehicles, costing the city $12,932.
Although these five vehicles are slightly over budget, by about $1,600, Wade said the department has been under budget on some of its past purchases.
