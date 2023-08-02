On Sunday, the Sam Laud called on Meekhof’s D&M on Harbor Island with a load of slag. Later in the afternoon, fleetmate American Mariner came into port.

The Mariner squeezed by the Laud at Meekhof’s and tied up at Verplanks to unload a stone cargo.

