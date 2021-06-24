The National Weather Service has issued an flood advisory for Ottawa and Allegan counties until 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
At 254 p.m., radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
Thunderstorms are moving on shore from Lake Michigan and will move over the same areas repeatedly during the next several hours. A quick 2-3 inches of rain are possible, with the main expected impacts being flooded roads and other low-lying areas.
A flood advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
Precautions:
— Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
— Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
Hydrologic Outlook
Rounds of heavy rain have begun across Lower Michigan, and will continue through early next week. All rivers will see significantly rising water levels. Flooding on some of our rivers is possible as early as this weekend.
The best estimates are that 2-4 inches of rain will fall across a wide area in Lower Michigan. Because these rounds of rain will include thunderstorms, local rain totals of 5 inches or more are likely by the end of the weekend. This not only will send plenty of water into the rivers, but also has the potential to cause issues with ponded water at low spots, on roads and in other poor drainage areas.
Drivers need to exercise extra caution this weekend, especially at night, as ponded water on roads is very difficult to see in the dark. In addition, anyone living or recreating along any of the rivers in Southwest Michigan should prepare now for rising water levels. Secure outdoor furniture, small boats and other items that may have been left near the riverbanks so far this summer.
This statement will be updated as necessary.
The latest information is always available at www.weather. gov/GrandRapids.
