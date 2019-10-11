Flood advisory until late Friday night

A flood advisory for much of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, including Ottawa County, is in effect until 11:15 p.m. Friday.
Around an inch of rain is expected by the time rain comes to an end Friday evening, the National Weather Service said. With soils across the area still saturated from last week's heavy rain, it won't take much for renewed ponding of water in low spots and in poor drainage areas to develop and impact driving conditions and other outdoor events.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other drainage areas and low-lying spots.
Report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.
In addition, a lakeshore flood advisory is in effect through late Sunday night for Ottawa, Muskegon, Mason, Oceana, Allegan and Van Buren counties. A lakeshore flood advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore.
Winds will be shifting west 20-30 mph Friday afternoon and increasing to 30-35 mph by Saturday evening.
Waves on Lake Michigan will be building to 3-5 feet Friday afternoon, to 5-7 feet Friday evening and to 8-12 feet Saturday evening.
Beach and dune erosion is expected this weekend. The worst conditions will be during Saturday afternoon and evening. Flooding of low-lying areas near the lakeshore is possible, including along river channels near the lake.
