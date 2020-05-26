River Flooding

The Grand River in Robinson Township has flooded, leaving many homes surrounded by water.

 WZZM-TV photo

Jim Ensing just wanted to be on his boat for the Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s frustrating,” said Ensing, who lives in Grand Rapids. “Normally I’d be sitting on it, running down the river to the lake. But instead we’re working on it.”

