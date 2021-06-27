The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has extended the flood warning for portions of southwestern, central and south-central Michigan, including Ottawa County, until 1 p.m. Monday.
As of late Sunday morning, 3 to 6 inches of rain have been reported in much of the warning area. Road closures due to flooding have been reported.
Additional heavy rain is possible Sunday in parts of southern Michigan, which could cause additional flooding of roads, creeks and streams.
Precautions
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Do not drive around barricades. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Hazardous weather outlook
Scattered thunderstorms are expected late Sunday afternoon and evening, especially south of I-96. All storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. The strongest of storms may produce wind gusts to around 50 mph.
Flooding will occur near rivers and especially smaller creeks and streams through Sunday night as the runoff continues from the recent heavy rain.
A risk for heavy rain continues for Monday into Tuesday. Flooding will persist into the work week and could worsen locally by additional rainfall.
Thunderstorms on Monday have the potential to contain locally damaging winds.
Larger rivers will experience significant rises this week due to the recent heavy rain.
