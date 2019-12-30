More than an inch of rain across West Michigan along with still-saturated ground has led the National Weather Service to issue flood warnings around the state, including at the Grand River in Robinson Township.
“Ottawa County is currently experiencing minor inland flooding caused by heavy rainfall,” according to Nick Bonstell, director of Ottawa County Emergency Management. “The Grand River is expected to crest around 13.8 feet (in Robinson Township) by New Year’s Day.”
As of 1 p.m. Monday, the water level was at 12.75 feet. The minor flood stage in Robinson Township is 13.3 feet.
Bonstell said the county drains and smaller creeks are very full and have heavy flow.
The emergency management director said that people should expect to see standing water in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Flooding near the Grand River should be expected throughout the week.
Any flood-related damaged can be reported via this non-emergency link: http://arcg.is/15f0zT.
Contact 211 for non-emergency assistance, or to report damage, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Only call 911 to report emergencies.
Bonstell said that more information would be supplied as the river crests.
Area residents are encouraged to monitor the local radio station, Ottawa County Emergency Management’s Facebook Page and other public safety resources for information.
A lakeshore flood advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday along Lake Michigan. Winds were in the 24-26 mph range Monday afternoon with wind gusts up to 50 mph.
Snow is expected to hit the area overnight, with snow and gusty winds continuing into New Year's Eve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.