Flood Watch
A flood watch is in effect for portions of south-central Michigan, southwest Michigan and west-central Michigan through Tuesday morning.
What: Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
Where: Portions of south-central Michigan, southwest Michigan and west-central Michigan, including the following counties, in south-central Michigan: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia and Jackson. In southwest Michigan: Allegan, Barry, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa and Van Buren. In west-central Michigan: Muskegon.
Impacts: Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
— A prolonged period of heavy rainfall moved into the region Monday afternoon and evening. Storm total rainfall amounts of widespread 1 to 2 inches and locally 3 or more will be possible.
— Urban areas and flood prone roadways will be of particular concern especially after sunset and will be a hazard for nighttime driving.
Preparedness actions: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Visit weather.gov/safety/flood for more information.
Hydrologic Outlook
Heavy rain and possible urban/small stream flooding possible through Tuesday morning.
Heavy rain is expected into early Tuesday. Total rainfall may exceed 2 inches in some locations. Flooding may result along smaller creeks and streams and also in poor drainage areas and low-lying areas as well.
The location of the heaviest rain is still not clear, but some of the smaller waterways like Buck Creek or the Rogue River may see the most substantial rises, depending on exactly where the heaviest rain develops.
This outlook means that elevated water levels and potential impacts are possible, but not yet certain. Anyone living or recreating along the rivers in West Michigan should closely monitor the latest forecasts, including the possibility of flood watches, warnings and advisories.
This statement will be updated as necessary. The latest information is always available at www.weather.
Beach Hazards Statement
What: High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
Where: Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
When: From 2 a.m. Tuesday through Tuesday evening.
Impacts: Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Waves will build to 4 to 6 feet tonight into Tuesday. North sides of piers will be especially dangerous, especially Holland State Park and North Beach at South Haven.
Precautions: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
