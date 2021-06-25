The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a flood watch for portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan, including Ottawa and Muskegon counties, through Sunday morning.
Several rounds of heavy rain over the past couple of days have dropped between 1 and 3 inches of rain across a large section of southwest Michigan. Several additional rounds of rain are expected through Sunday.
With soils now saturated and small creeks already running high, flooding could become more significant if future rounds of rainfall move over the same areas that have already been hardest hit.
A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
