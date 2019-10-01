Flood watch through Wednesday evening

A flood watch is in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday for portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan, including Ottawa County.
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will bring widespread rainfall of 1-2 inches Tuesday night into Wednesday, with the possibility of localized amounts of 3 inches or more.
Soils are already saturated from recent heavy rains and will have a hard time absorbing much more water.
A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. The National Weather Service says you should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Weather preparedness information is available online at www.ready.gov/floods.
Hazardous weather outlook:
Locally heavy rainfall from rounds of showers and thunderstorms may lead to areal flooding Tuesday night, primarily near and north of a line from Holland to Lansing.
A marginal risk of severe thunderstorms also exists across Michigan's Lower Peninsula. The main threat is locally damaging wind gusts.
The potential for locally heavy rain should end Wednesday afternoon, but areal flooding impacts may continue into at least Wednesday evening due to excessive runoff.
