A grant was approved during a recent City Council meeting for flowers to be planted throughout Grand Haven’s downtown.
“The Mixer Grant assures us that we will have a robust and beautiful flowerscape in the downtown each summer,” said City Manager Pat McGinnis. “The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation continues to match community need with donor intent, and we all reap the benefits of a more attractive community.”
