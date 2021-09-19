Tri-Cities Right to Life, a local non-profit, will host its 27th annual Focus on Life dinner at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Trillium Event Center, 17246 Van Wagoner Road in Ferrysburg.
This year's event features Pastor Christopher I. Thoma, back for a second year by popular demand. Thoma serves as senior pastor of Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church & School in Hartland, Michigan, and is also an author and a highly sought-after speaker. He is deeply involved in issues pertaining to church and state, engaging regularly with executive, legislative, and judicial leaders at the local, state, and federal levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.