With schools closed for the next few weeks, districts and community partners have taken steps to make food available during the extended closure.
Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer mandated all K-12 schools close as a measure to slow the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). In addition to shifting to online learning opportunities, local schools have also arranged opportunities for students to have access to food. Meals are available for children ages 18 and younger, as well as special-needs students up to age 26, according to the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools
Meals can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. today, and March 23 and 30. Pick-up locations include Ferry Elementary School, 1050 Pennoyer Ave.; Lake Hills Elementary School, 18181 Dogwood Drive; Robinson Elementary School, 11801 120th Ave.; and Hope Church, 14932 Mercury Drive.
Food delivery can be provided for families who don’t have transportation. To arrange delivery, call 616-850-5040 or email food@ghaps.org.
Love in Action will also continue to provide the Backpack Blessings program during the pick-up times and locations. Throughout the year, the program provides supplemental weekend food for children.
Spring Lake Public Schools
Meals can be picked up from 9 a.m. to noon today, and March 23 and 30, at the school district’s central office, 345 Hammond St. in Spring Lake. Students will receive five breakfasts and five lunches during each pick-up.
Meals will be brought to individuals since only school district staff members are allowed in the building.
Families in need of food assistant who are unable to attend the pick-up times should email Meaghan Beyer, the director of dining services, at mbeyer1@spring lakeschools.org.
Community Food Drive
Love in Action, the city of Grand Haven and Grand Haven Area Public Schools are partnering for a community food drive.
Items being collected include soup, peanut butter, jelly, canned fruit, canned vegetables, stews and chili, and canned meat (chicken and tuna).
Nonperishable foods can be dropped off at the Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive in Grand Haven; D&W Fresh Market, 1116 Robbins Road in Grand Haven; Love in Action, 326 N. Ferry St. in Grand Haven; All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St. in Spring Lake Township; and Grand Haven City Hall, 519 Washington Ave.
Families needing additional food support should call Love in Action at 616-846-2701.
