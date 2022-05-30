Dave MacKellar, grand marshal of the 2022 Grand Haven Memorial Day parade, escorts a Gold Medal mother, Tilly Zimmerman, toward the edge of the Grand River, where Zimmerman tossed a rose into the water in memory of the loved one she lost in active military service.
Amid the pomp and circumstance that accompanied the Grand Haven Memorial Day services, a sense of sorrow resonated.
That sorrow rang from the voices of the veterans who spoke to the hundreds assembled at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium, as they paid respects to those who lost their lives while serving in the United States armed forces.
