Amid the pomp and circumstance that accompanied the Grand Haven Memorial Day services, a sense of sorrow resonated.

That sorrow rang from the voices of the veterans who spoke to the hundreds assembled at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium, as they paid respects to those who lost their lives while serving in the United States armed forces.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.