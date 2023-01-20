Spring Lake Village Manager Christine Burns assists former Village Councilperson Mark Miller in cutting a cake for him and Scott VanStrate, who were honored for their years of service to the community Monday evening.
Two former Spring Lake Village Council members were honored earlier this week for their years of public service to the village.
Mark Miller and Scott VanStrate were each given the “You Make the Difference Award” at Monday night’s council meeting, and Village Council President Mark Powers invited the two up to the council desk for one last time.
