Scott VanStrate and Mark Miller pose Monday night in front of a congratulatory cake for their years of service to the village, including serving on the Spring Lake Village Council.

Two former Spring Lake Village Council members were honored earlier this week for their years of public service to the village.

Mark Miller and Scott VanStrate were each given the “You Make the Difference Award” at Monday night’s council meeting, and Village Council President Mark Powers invited the two up to the council desk for one last time.

Spring Lake Village Manager Christine Burns assists former Village Councilperson Mark Miller in cutting a cake for him and Scott VanStrate, who were honored for their years of service to the community Monday evening.
Honored former Spring Lake Village Council members Mark Miller and Scott VanStrate pose with current council members during Monday evening's meeting. 

