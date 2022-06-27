Sendy Grettenberger’s senior photo is displayed on a table where former classmates of his wrote letters to his family members and painted rocks to place around the city in his memory during a memorial event Friday night at the Tri-Cities Family YMCA.
From left to right: Kennedy Brininstool, Ava Doza, Ashton Lepo and Lainey Vanbeek. Recent Grand Haven High School graduates gathered Friday outside the Tri-Cities Family YMCA to pay tributes to their classmate, Sendy Grettenberger, who died in an accidental drowning on June 10.
A young woman blows bubbles in memory of her former classmate. Recent Grand Haven High School graduates gathered Friday outside the Tri-Cities Family YMCA to pay tributes to their classmate, Sendy Grettenberger, who died in an accidental drowning on June 10.
Recent Grand Haven High School graduates write letters to the family of their classmate, Sendy Grettenberger, who died in an accidental drowning on June 10. The young adults gathered Friday outside the Tri-Cities Family YMCA for a memorial event.
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
Recent Grand Haven High School graduates gathered Friday outside the Tri-Cities Family YMCA to pay tribute to their classmate, Sendy Grettenberger, who died in an accidental drowning on June 10.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Olivia Clark, a former classmate of Sendy Grettenberger at Grand Haven High School, paints a rock to place in Grettenberger’s memory during a memorial event held by the recent grads Friday night.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Recent Grand Haven High School graduates light sparklers in honor of their former classmate.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Kennedy Brininstool and Lainey Vanbeek smile as they light sparklers in memory of their former classmate, Sendy Grettenberger, who died in an accidental drowning June 10.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
A group of recent Grand Haven High School graduates gathered Friday outside the Tri-Cities Family YMCA to pay tribute to their classmate, 18-year-old Sendy Grettenberger, who died in an accidental drowning earlier this month.
Grettenberger was described as a “class clown” who was always trying to put a smile on someone’s face.
