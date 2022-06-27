A group of recent Grand Haven High School graduates gathered Friday outside the Tri-Cities Family YMCA to pay tribute to their classmate, 18-year-old Sendy Grettenberger, who died in an accidental drowning earlier this month.

Grettenberger was described as a “class clown” who was always trying to put a smile on someone’s face.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.