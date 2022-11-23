Bad weather affected just about every ship moving on the Great Lakes last week. As such, we only have one cargo to report.

211105-HP-cargo-ship-provided.jpg

The Manitowoc is seen in St. Joseph’s channel on Aug. 28, 2021.

After weighing anchor from its safe harbor off Milwaukee, the motor vessel Manitowoc delivered a load of slag to Meekhof’s D&M on Harbor Island on Sunday. It was the 12th visit of the season for the Manitowoc.

