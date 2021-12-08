Calumet

The Calumet unloads stone at Meekhof’s D&M dock on Harbor Island during a visit this past summer.

 Tribune file photo / Matt Deyoung

Grand Haven’s harbor saw four commercial deliveries this past week.

The Kaye E. Barker of Interlake Steamship Co. made two visits to the Verplank dock in Ferrysburg last week. On both visits the ship delivered cargoes of stone.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.