Fred and Doris Erhorn, far right, pose with three more generations of the Erhorn family as they unveil the sesquicentennial sign for the Crockery Township farm, currently occupied by Jim and Evonne Erhorn.
Tribune photo / Becky Vargo
Fred Erhorn was the fourth Erhorn generation at the family farm, 16302 124th Ave., in Crockery Township. Here he shows pictures of his parents, grandparents and great-grandparents.
Tribune photo / Becky Vargo
The current Erhorn farm.
Tribune photo/Becky Vargo
John Erhorn and one of his friends are shown in this photo with the original house and the barn with the cupola on top.
Courtesy photo
Fred and Doris Erhorn, fourth generation, with Jim and Evonne Erhorn, fifth generation.
CROCKERY TWP. — Fingers went on noses when Jim and Evonne Erhorn asked their three sons and their wives which one of them would be the next generation to live on the family’s recently designated sesquicentennial farm in Crockery Township.
Generally, the last family member to respond in this “game” is the one who ends up with the task or responsibility.
