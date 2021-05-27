Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High around 65F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.