Editor’s note: As 2019 has drawn to a close, a couple of local organizations look back at the milemarks met this year, including the Rotary Club of Grand Haven and Four Pointes Center for Successful Aging. This is the second story, focused on Four Pointes. The first story, on the Rotary, ran in the Jan. 2 edition of the Tribune.
Starting in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven, the Four Pointes Center for Successful Aging has grown substantially over the past 50 years.
That growth has brought about some changes, including a different name and location, and has found some things that are similar.
It began as the North Ottawa County Council on Aging in 1969. It was renamed several years ago to Four Pointes Center for Successful Aging and relocated to 1051 S. Beacon Blvd.
The name reflects the agency's four focus groups— physical, social, spiritual and intellectual — but it continues to offer services to people over the age of 50.
“Our mission has always been to promote the well-being of older adults in the North Ottawa County community,” said Allison Brady, Four Pointes' Wellness Center director. “We do this by providing needed social support services, encouraging recreation and lifelong learning, and advocating for solutions to the issues of aging.”
Four Pointes attendees can participate in more than 50 activities each month. A schedule of events can be found on the organization’s website at fourpointes.org.
In 2019, Brady said the wellness department had an average of 1,300 members enrolled and engaged in various activities, including fitness and art classes, card game and social clubs, and more.
Brady said Four Pointes' second department, Community Living, includes home health aides and social workers coordinating and supplying support services for older adults living independently in their homes.
“In 2019, we provided home health services to 182 older adults, 223 older adults were provided with case coordination and support services, and provided 1,479 rides to and from medical or legal appointments,” she said.
Looking forward to this year, Brady said the team of staff, instructors and volunteers at the center hope to continue with their mission and more.
“We not only hope to continue to advocate, encourage and support older adults, but are hoping to continue to grow and build upon collaborative relationships with those that support our mission in the community,” she said. “We are thinking ‘outside the box’ to form partnerships with individuals and organizations that will help us build on our excellent recreations and services.”
