Due to the “stay home” executive order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, and in the interest of public health, Four Pointes Center for Successful Aging Wellness Center will be closing until further notice.
The “stay home” order came as a response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan.
Four Pointes’ closure includes all satellite programming, according to the center’s wellness coordinator, Allison Brady.
“We continue to evaluate the situation and will keep the community informed,” she said.
Brady noted this closure does not affect Four Pointes’ current partnership with Grand Haven Township, which has been collecting food and other necessities for senior citizens in the area. Four Pointes will still deliver these items to people in need.
