While in the attempt to rescue two swimmers who were struggling in Lake Michigan off Grand Haven State Park on Monday afternoon, two rescuers also began to struggle in the water, police said.
Officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to the report of two swimmers calling for help between areas 3 and 4 at the state park beach shortly before 4 p.m. State park rangers, Ottawa County marine patrol boats, North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics and a boat from U.S. Coast Guard Station Grand Haven also responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.