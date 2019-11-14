The Grand Haven Department of Public Works will be repairing a sewer line on the 1000 block of Franklin, between Ferry and Despelder, on Thursday, Nov. 14.
The block will be closed to thru traffic, but will be open to residents who live within the block.
There will be no disruption of service to residents in the area during the repair.
Work is slated to be complete around 7 p.m. Thursday.
