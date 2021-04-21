1 Mill Point Park

Spring Lake public works crews have been cleaning up Mill Point Park in anticipation of opening the park and boat launch, now that water levels have receded.

 Tribune file photo / Becky Vargo

The village’s Mill Point Park boat launch is almost ready for use.

Public works crews have cleaned up and done some repairs to the parking lot and launch ramp.

You may contact Becky Vargo at bvargo@grandhaventribune.com.

