The Muskegon Community College (MCC) long-running free community lecture series continues Wednesday, April 5 with Dr. Elena Lioubimtseva engaging community members in discussions about managing climate change with “The Role of Inclusion in Equitable Climate Adaptation Planning: Lessons from Small American Cities.”
Lioubimtseva is a professor of geography and sustainable planning at Grand Valley State University. She specializes in human vulnerability monitoring, climate modeling, climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies, nature-based solutions, and green and blue infrastructure planning.
