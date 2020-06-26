Thursday would have been Vera “Petie” Oom’s 84th birthday, so a few of her family members gathered in front of her favorite local “restaurant,” Pronto Pups, to remember Petie, who died late last month.
Petie’s daughter, Kellie Oom, and Kellie’s niece, Sandi Fredricks, handed out cards to passersby, good for a free corn dog.
Nice story
