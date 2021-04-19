A freeze warning is in effect for West Michigan from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 11 a.m. Thursday.
The warning area includes Ottawa, Muskegon and Kent counties.
The National Weather Service says sub-freezing temperatures in the mid 20s are expected both Tuesday night/Wednesday morning and Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Slightly warmer temperatures are possible along the Lake Michigan shoreline, mainly on Wednesday night.
Widespread freeze conditions may damage budding fruit trees and other sensitive vegetation, and crop losses are possible. Cold temperatures could damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Fruit growers are on high alert, the Michigan Farm Bureau says, with a blast of cold temperatures and snow predicted for much of the state this week.
The state’s 2021 growing season is, on average, currently two weeks ahead of schedule, based on Growing Degree Day Accumulations from Michigan State University’s Enviroweather. As a result, much of Michigan’s fruit producing regions have seen advanced development due to the warmer temperatures.
Right now, it’s difficult to predict how much, if any, freeze damage to crops like sweet and tart cherries and peaches could sustain, according to the Michigan Farm Bureau. Apples, blueberries and grapes are least likely to experience devastating damage from the forecasted freezing temperatures because of their current bud or flower stage.
