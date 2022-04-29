U.S. Coast Guard crews responded to the Kaye E. Barker after the 750-foot commercial bulk carrier ran soft aground on a sand bar at the entrance to Muskegon on Thursday night. It was still stuck as of Friday afternoon.
MUSKEGON — A 750-foot freighter that frequently makes deliveries to Grand Haven's port ran aground Thursday in Muskegon.
U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan and Marine Safety Detachment Grand Haven responded to the commercial bulk carrier Kaye E. Barker after it ran soft aground on a sand bar at the entrance to Muskegon.
