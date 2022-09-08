CALUMET

The 630-foot self-unloading bulk freighter Calumet, which brought a load of slag to Meekhof’s D&M on Sept. 1, is shown during a previous visit to Grand Haven’s harbor.

We had a run on slag ships over the long holiday weekend.

The Calumet was back at Meekhof’s D&M last Thursday with slag. Counting last week’s cargoes, the Calumet notched three visits to our harbor in about a week’s time.

