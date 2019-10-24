4 freighters visit GH

Grand Haven received four cargoes in the past week.
Interlake Steamship Co.’s motor vessel Kaye E. Barker delivered a load of stone to the Verplank dock in Ferrysburg last Tuesday, arriving before dark and departing the next morning.
Last Thursday, Grand River Navigation’s motor vessel Manitowoc paid a visit to Meekhof’s D&M on Harbor Island and discharged a load of slag.
We had two vessels in port Saturday morning. The articulated tug/barge Prentiss Brown/St. Marys Challenger arrived in the morning and discharged a partial load of cement, departing for Chicago in the evening to offload the rest. Shortly after the Challenger cleared, Central Marine Logistics’ steamship Wilfred Sykes came in and traveled up the Grand River to the Verplank dock to unload slag.
For those who looked for the Algoma Buffalo a few weeks ago, we did not end up having the ship in our port. After being anchored offshore for several days, the vessel headed to Muskegon to unload its stone cargo that was supposed to be unloaded at the D&M dock. High river current in the Grand River was the reason that the vessel was diverted.
The extreme weather we have had in the past week or so has made it even harder to make reports on what vessels will be coming here in the future. You may see vessels heading to other ports on Lake Michigan hugging our shoreline to seek shelter.
