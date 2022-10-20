Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing family from Fremont.
The Fremont Police Department and detectives from the Michigan State Police Hart Post are trying to locate a family of four that, family members say, have not been seen since Sunday.
"On Sunday, Tony was exhibiting paranoid behaviors," said Michelle Robinson, Michigan State Police, in a press release. "Since that time, their cell phones have been turned off, they left family pets and a family member who requires full-time care unattended."
The parents are described as Anthony John Cirigliano, “Tony”, a 51-year-old male, 5-foot, 6-inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and no facial hair, and Suzette Lee Cirigliano, 51-year-old female, 5-9, 120 pounds, blonde hair and glasses.
The teenagers, who are both described as autistic, are Brandon Michael Cirigliano, 19-year-old male, 5-8, 120 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, and Noah Alexander Cirigliano, 15-year-old male, 5-6, 120 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.
The family may be driving a 2005 Toyota Sienna, silver in color, with the Michigan license plate DJL1982.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400 or call 911.
