The Wilfred Sykes was our only visitor over the holiday weekend. The ship dropped off a load of slag at Meekhof’s D&M on Harbor Island early Monday morning and was out of town well before Fourth of July boat traffic picked up.
The Sykes was built in 1949 by the American Ship Building Co. at Lorain, Ohio, for the Inland Steel Co. The Sykes was the first laker to be built after World War II and the vessel’s design was considered a prototype for other ships that would be built in the following years.
