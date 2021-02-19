For the past several years, Fricano’s Pizza Tavern, 1400 Fulton Ave. in Grand Haven, has been open on Super Bowl Sunday to sell pizzas as a fundraiser for an area nonprofit.

Fricanos Momentumcenter

Fricano’s Pizza Tavern opened on Super Bowl Sunday, with profits being donated to the Momentum Center.

This year, Fricano’s donated to the Momentum Center’s Teen Program.

