The state reported fewer than 1,000 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday.
Still, the state's cumulative number of cases of the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease rose to 30,023 with Friday's report of 760 new cases.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 134 new deaths related to the virus on Friday, bringing the state's total number of deaths to 2,227.
The state reported Friday that Ottawa County has 88 confirmed cases, up from 82 on Thursday, and five deaths. Three deaths were reported Thursday by the Ottawa County Department of Public Health and two were reported last week.
The three Ottawa County residents who died this week had underlying health conditions, the county health department said, and include a woman in her late 70s, a woman in her mid 80s and a man in his mid 90s. A man in his late 70s died April 10 and a woman in her 70s died April 8, and both also had underlying health conditions.
Muskegon County has 128 confirmed cases as of Friday, up from 110 on Thursday, and five deaths.
President Donald Trump is pressing to restart the U.S. economy, which has been ravaged by the pandemic in a short few weeks. He has given U.S. governors a road map for recovering from the acute economic pain, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity.
"We're starting our life again," Trump said Friday.
Meanwhile, China acknowledged that the coronavirus death toll for epicenter of Wuhan was 50 percent higher than previously reported — a major revision that highlights just how seriously current numbers on infections and deaths around the globe may be understating the true toll of the pandemic.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that she hopes to begin reopening parts of Michigan's economy on May 1 that have been shut down for many weeks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Whitmer did not specifically identify which businesses may be allowed to open but said relaxing restrictions will come in phases. The Democratic governor's stay-at-home order, among the nation's toughest in a state hit hard by the pandemic, is scheduled to expire April 30 and prompted a protest this week at the Michigan Capitol that drew thousands of people.
"I am hopeful that come May 1, we will make some steps forward," she said during a tele-town hall hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber.
Whitmer spoke before President Donald Trump took to Twitter to urge his supporters to "LIBERATE" Michigan and two other states led by Democratic governors, employing the same kind of rhetoric some of his supporters have used to demand the lifting of the orders that have thrown millions out of work.
Whitmer said she will talk more in multiple news conferences next week about her thought process on restarting economic activity in a "smart way," noting she wants to avoid a second wave of infections.
Trump told governors on Thursday that restrictions could be eased to allow businesses to reopen over the next several weeks in places that have extensive testing and a marked decrease in cases.
Michigan's deluged unemployment agency told workers Friday to avoid certifying their claims online on Monday to prevent slowdowns and to keep the system functioning properly. The jobless should wait to certify throughout the week and during off-peak hours. The unemployment website was down for hours Monday due to unprecedented demand. More than 1 million people have filed initial claims over a month.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in 2-3 weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off. You should wash your phone, too.
