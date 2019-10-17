Frost advisory for early Friday morning

Frost is expected away from the lakeshore late tonight and early Friday.
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for a portion of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, including Ottawa County, in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
Low temperatures of 30-35 degrees are expected away from the lakeshore early Friday. The weather bureau forecasts the low for Grand Haven at 37 and for Robinson Township at around 34.
A widespread frost is expected, with some freeze conditions possible especially east of U.S. 131. Late-season crops not harvested prior to Friday morning may be damaged or killed.
A frost advisory is issued when frost is expected to develop during the growing season. Those with agricultural interests in the advisory area are advised to harvest or protect tender vegetation. Potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold.
A warming trend will begin Friday, with high temperatures reaching into the 60s this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.