A frost advisory is in effect for portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan — which includes Ottawa County — from 2-9 a.m. Saturday.
The National Weather Service says temperatures could dip as low as 32 early Saturday, resulting in the formation of frost. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Light winds are expected overnight. Temperatures on calm nights can vary by several degrees across short distances. The coldest temperatures typically occur in low spots and valleys, where winds are calm.
Efforts to protect vegetation from cold temperatures may be effective. The weather bureau suggests taking steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.