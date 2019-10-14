Frost advisory overnight, but not at the lakeshore

A frost advisory is in effect between 2 and 8 a.m. Tuesday for most of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, except along the immediate Lake Michigan shoreline.
The National Weather Service says widespread frost can be expected east of U.S. 131, with patchy frost expected west of U.S. 131. None will be seen along the lakeshore.
Low areas and open areas are more likely to be affected.
Frost may damage unprotected vegetation.
A frost advisory is issued when frost is expected to develop during the growing season. Those with agricultural interests in the advised area are advised to harvest or protect tender vegetation. Potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold.
