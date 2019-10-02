Fruitport-area low-cost spay, neuter clinic closes

FRUITPORT TWP. — The Fruitport-area clinic known for providing low-cost spay and neuter services to pet owners in West Michigan closed abruptly this week.
The West Michigan Spay and Neuter Clinic's board made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday. A copy of the announcement was also posted on the clinic's door at the facility at 6130 Airline Road.
The post calls the decision to suspend operations "a gut-wrenching and financially necessary decision made in the wake increasing expenses and a business model that no longer works." The message goes on to say the clinic is looking for a sustainable path going forward.
The nonprofit was formed to serve the greater Muskegon community with low-cost spay and neutering services. The 501(c)-3 operates on grants, fundraising efforts and donations.
The clinic's message both online and on the clinic's locked door apologizes for any inconveniences the decision caused clients, and recommends C-Snip in Grand Rapids and the Harbor Humane Society in West Olive as alternative locations for getting animals spayed or neutered.
The Harbor Humane Society is ready to take on additional clients from Muskegon County, said its director, Jen Self-Aulgur.
"We will be able to help fill a void, but there will still be a void," she said.
In recent years, the Harbor Humane Society started providing spay and neuter services for low-income members of the public.
"We always encourage people to have a relationship with your vet, to use your veterinarian, but we understand that sometimes those costs just are not affordable for some people and we want to see people spay and neutering their animals and vaccinating their animals," Self-Aulgur said.
Since its founding nearly a decade ago, the West Michigan Spay and Neuter Clinic performed more than 29,000 spay and neuter surgeries. The clinic's board and staff thanked community members who supported that work and pledge to share with the community what the future looks like "as soon as we know."
