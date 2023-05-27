FRUITPORT — Carnival game noises, smells of fair food and joyful screams from the rides were in the air Thursday at the annual Old Fashioned Days, put on by the Fruitport Lions Club.
Skerbeck Family Carnival is back in town for the weekend with rides and games for all ages. Also included in the annual event are fireworks, an ox roast, a 5K run, community craft show, live entertainment, pony rides, and a community Memorial Day Parade on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.