Fruitport High School students participated in a "Then and Now" Homecoming theme this year, according to Principal Lauren Chesny.
Students celebrated the football team's 22-21 victory over Coopersville Friday night and crowned Ethan Flores and Faith Clark Homecoming king and queen.
The homecoming dance was held Saturday night at the high school.
