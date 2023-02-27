The Fruitport Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 13-year-old Chace Romanelli.
Police say Romanelli was last seen around 7 p.m. Saturday, when he left his residence near E. Broadway Avenue in Fruitport Township. Romanelli was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. Police said he also typically wears glasses.
Anyone with information should contact 911, Fruitport Police at 231-865-8477 or Silent Observer at 72-CRIME.
