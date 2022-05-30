FRUITPORT — The act of remembering and honoring veterans and their service, and passing that tradition on to future generations, was in emphasis at this year's Memorial Day service at Pine Hill Cemetery in Fruitport.

"This goes back to the Civil War, honoring those who served and passed on," said Fruitport VFW Post 3734 Quartermaster George Kotkowicz, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq. "After World War II, the country was patriotic and supportive of the military. ... The tradition of honoring veterans has tapered off."

