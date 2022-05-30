Larry Davis, a trustee at the Fruitport VFW Post 3734 and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Korea, lays a flower on a grave as a symbolic memoriam during the veterans memorial service Monday morning at Fruitport's Pine Hill Cemetery.
Larry Davis, a trustee at the Fruitport VFW Post 3734 and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Korea, lays a flower on a grave as a symbolic memoriam during the veterans memorial service Monday morning at Fruitport's Pine Hill Cemetery.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
People look on as veterans march into the cemetery to fire off three shots in honor of fallen soldiers during a veterans memorial service Monday at Pine Hill Cemetery.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Fruitport High School junior Brady Kemmerling plays a trumpet solo during Monday's service at Fruitport's cemetery. FHS Band Director Tim Priest, far right, looks on.
FRUITPORT — The act of remembering and honoring veterans and their service, and passing that tradition on to future generations, was in emphasis at this year's Memorial Day service at Pine Hill Cemetery in Fruitport.
"This goes back to the Civil War, honoring those who served and passed on," said Fruitport VFW Post 3734 Quartermaster George Kotkowicz, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq. "After World War II, the country was patriotic and supportive of the military. ... The tradition of honoring veterans has tapered off."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.