Grand Haven's City Council meeting Monday night features a packed agenda, with items ranging from a road salting contract to a public hearing and more.
Before councilmembers begin discussing items on the consent agenda or new business, meeting attendees will hear an invocation from the Rev. Jared Cramer, of St. John's Episcopal Church.
Councilmembers are expected to set the meeting schedule for next year Monday night, and discuss a grant for Neighborhood Housing Services; a ski bowl fund; a road salt contract for the 2019/20 winter season; an agreement for economic services with the Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg; restoring the dune between Harbor and Highland drives; preserving and protecting Duncan Park; marina rates for 2020; and more.
A public hearing will be hosted about a request for a tax exemption from SPI Pharma and councilmembers also will discuss design plans for the Grand Trunk Depot.
The meeting is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., at City Hall, 519 Washington Ave.
