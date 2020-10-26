Fulton Avenue Reconstruction

Fulton Avenue in Grand Haven should be reopened to traffic by this coming weekend, according to an update from the city’s Department of Public Works. Here is a view from the Fulton-Griffin Street intersection.

 Tribune photo / Dylan Goetz

Fulton Avenue is expected to be reopened for traffic by the end of this week, according to an update from the Grand Haven Department of Public Works.

The project was originally planned to be finished by the end of October, but the construction team faced a few issues last week due to poor weather, according to Public Works Director Derek Gajdos.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.