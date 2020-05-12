Seven Steps Up owners Gary and Michelle Hanks are shown with 12-string guitarist Neil Jacobs. Local businesses and residents are being asked to contribute to a Go Fund Me page to help save the Spring Lake concert venue.
The community is being asked to save Seven Steps Up, a local concert venue that is in danger of closing due to revenue loss during COVID-19 pandemic.
Robert Lopez and Patrick Roggenbau, who will be the innkeepers at the Lilley Mansion Bed & Breakfast in Spring Lake, say they are matching donations (up to $10,000 through June 28) on the Go Fund Me page that Seven Steps Up owners Michelle and Gary Hanks set up last week at www.gofundme.com/f/savessu.
