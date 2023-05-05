The Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg held its annual celebration Thursday, and recognized several people for their contributions to the community.
Dave Klaassen was given the Chamber's Lifetime Achievement award. Jess Garrison received the Dr. Elizabeth Curtis Young Professional award, and Soleh Veiseh was granted the Chamber Spirit of the Community award.
Dave Klaassen
The Lifetime Achievement award recognizes and honors business men and women who "strive toward the highest level of professional accomplishments, who excel in their chosen profession and have devoted significant time and energy to improve the community's quality of life."
Klaassen is a 1957 graduate of Grand Haven High School, where he was part of the Buccaneers' undefeated football team.
He returned to Grand Haven in 1965 and began his life-long commitment to helping local families through the grief and pain following the loss of a loved one, working with VBK Funeral Homes. In 1992, he retired from VBK, and in 2005, in partnership with sons Scott and Kurt Klaassen, established the Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Throughout his career, Klaassen has been engaged as a longtime member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, Charter secretary of the Grand Haven Lions Club, Tri-Cities Ministries past vice president, charter member of North Ottawa Hospice Steering Committee, lifetime member of Tri-Cities Historical Museum, Kiwanis Club, past president of ACI, served on capital campaign committees for International Aid, the United Fund, Love, Inc., Grand Haven Boardwalk and the original Imagination Station, to name a few.
He was elected to serve on Grand Haven City Council from 1979 to 1987, with two of those years as mayor pro-tem.
Dave and his wife Sandy donated to Habitat for Humanity of Grand Haven its first house. As a testimony to his commitment to community, he was the recipient of Jaycees Distinguished Service Award Man of the Year in 1976, Grand Haven Eagles' Community Builder Award in 2015 and inducted into Grand Haven High School’s Hall of Fame in 2019.
A longtime board member and volunteer for the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, he was the recipient of the Coast Guards highest civilian award from the Commandant, the Medal of Honor.
He was a driving force behind the original Grand Haven Boardwalk in all its phases as well as being instrumental in the construction of Lighthouse Connector Park and the original Imagination Station.
Jess Garrison
The Dr. Elizabeth Curtis Young Professional award recognizes someone between the ages of 21 and 40 who embodies the business, community and volunteer philosophy of the late Dr. Curtis.
Garrison is a third generation Spring Laker who not only has developed a passion and expertise in his profession but has excelled at volunteerism and finding ways to support community development. He serves on the board of directors for Reach and Recovery (a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program); works works with Blue Bird Cancer Retreat; and is on the North Bank Community Fund. He is a member of Spring Lake Rotary Club and served as its past chair.
Garrison serves on the Spring Lake Village Planning Commission; he and his wife, Skyler, co-chaired the capital campaign for the new Tanglefoot Park transformation. The two have joined together again to lead the capital campaign for the Spring Lake District Library Refresh Project.
A 2005 graduate of Spring Lake High School, Garrison participated in football, basketball and ran track. He went on to Michigan State University, but rumor has it he is an avid Michigan fan. He began his real estate career 13 years ago and now manages the Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt office in Grand Haven.
Sholeh Veiseh
The Spirit of Community award acknowledges individuals who provide valuable service by devoting time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community and who demonstrate leadership and initiative in the development of volunteer projects.
Sholeh and her family arrived in the United States in 1984 and made Grand Haven their home 1987. Her entrepreneurial spirit found a connection with Mary Kay, but quickly opened her own store in Chinook Pier called La Pinata and that began her career track that led to opening Down to Earth in downtown Grand Haven.
Veiseh became very involved in community projects with her two sons and husband, Mike, in building the first Imagination Station.
As a new retailer in the downtown community, Veiseh joined a group of merchants that were very involved in promoting shopping locally. When merchants came together to host events or when the community held fundraisers for the catwalk or lighthouses, she was always there to ask, “what can I do to help?"
During the COVID-19 pandemic, she found a way to connect with customers and build her customer base through weekly podcasts on Facebook.
In 2018, she helped start the Downtown Fashion Show, which continues to raise money for Mosaic Counseling.
