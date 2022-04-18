Michigan gas prices are down three cents compared to last week, with drivers paying about $3.92 per gallon for regular unleaded.
The average price per gallon is now down 28 cents compared to this time last month, but is up $1.13 compared to this time last year. According to AAA, Michigan drivers are paying about $58 on average to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.
