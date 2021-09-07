The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids is closed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.
The National Archives and Records Administration, which operates the museum, announced local COVID-19 conditions forced the building to close Tuesday. The closure will remain in effect until COVID-19 conditions improve.
Officials said refunds will be offered to those who have already purchased tickets.
The President and Mrs. Ford’s burial site will also be closed.
