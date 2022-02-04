Grand Haven’s new city clerk says he got his first taste of working in the public sector when he was still a high school student in Grand Rapids.
“My first experience with working in things with what a city clerk does is that I was a poll worker when I was younger,” Kelly Beattie said. “That is a thing people are very surprised at.”
What made the experience so unusual, he said, is that most people at that age don’t work as poll workers. The job is typically done by older adults.
After high school, Beattie left Grand Rapids to study history in college, and then eventually found himself working in Ann Arbor.
“My first full-time job in a clerk’s office was for the city of Ann Arbor,” he said. “I worked for the city clerk there for about three and a half years. I did work and training for boards and commissions.”
Beattie also acted as a liaison to the city staff to make sure they were following the rules and regulations.
“I did some other fun stuff, too,” hee said. “I started an ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest while I was there (Ann Arbor). I managed that program and worked with our city clerk there, and I actually won an award from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.”
After leaving Ann Arbor, Beattie didn’t go back to working in municipal government right away. Instead, putting that history degree to good use, he took a job working as the executive director for a nonprofit that manages the Fort Meigs battlefield in Perrysburg, Ohio.
The job, Beattie said, is similar to the one he does now as Grand Haven’s city clerk. Much of what he said he was doing was working for the nonprofit’s board of directors, and making sure that they had all the information they needed – which is similar to a city clerk who works with the city council and the other city boards.
Growing restless, Beattie said he started thinking about where he wanted to live. Thinking of home, he knew he wanted to live on the lakeshore, and was happy when he got the job at Grand Haven.
As rewarding as it has been working in Grand Haven, Beattie said there has been a learning curve. He said he has had to get caught up on the city’s big issues like Harbor Island.
Beattie replaces Linda Browand, who retired this past December after 31 years working for the city. She had been the city clerk since 2008.
The Grand Haven City Council appointed Beattie to the clerk’s position in October 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.