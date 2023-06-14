Hendrick is a member of the Grand Haven’s Board of Light & Power’s Board of Directors. She has served two years of her six-year term; if elected mayor, she would have to give up her position with the BLP.
“I’m running because I think, with what is happening with the Board of Light & Power as far as Harbor Island, we took care of plans without the community’s input,” she said. “Now we have PFAS and CCR (coal combustion residuals) that needs to be cleaned up. We need an advocate that is going to bridge that gap between the BLP and the City Council. We really need to be working with state and federal lawmakers on this.
Grand Haven voters will have four candidates to choose from when they visit the polls for the August primary election: current mayor Catherine McNally and former mayor Bob Monetza, along with Andrea Hendrick and Benjamin Genser.
The Tribune will feature each of these candidates in the coming weeks. Today, we introduce you to Andrea Hendrick.
